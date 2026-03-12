Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 53,678 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 38.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 126,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 148.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $151,265.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,240.54. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,237. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.