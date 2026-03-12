Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,116 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $696,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $362.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

