Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 and last traded at GBX 10.55. 634,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,489,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 34 to GBX 32 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 32.

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.24.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

