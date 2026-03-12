Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,268.8% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,849 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VTV stock opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

