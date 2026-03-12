MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.95 and last traded at GBX 7.72. 3,460,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,193,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

MobilityOne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -577.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 4.06.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

