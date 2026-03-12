Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,082,173.68 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,082,173.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,109.48. The trade was a 19.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 4,340 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $222,859.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 19,924 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $991,219.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,905 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $194,156.60.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $96.68.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

