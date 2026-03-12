Quantbot Technologies LP Has $228,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,151,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $774.66 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

