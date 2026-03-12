Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 42,694 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,694 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.