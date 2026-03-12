Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE GSBD opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 48,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 116.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.3% in the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 486,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

