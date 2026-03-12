Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Critical Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 2 7 14 0 2.52 Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $69.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Corpay has a consensus target price of $377.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Corpay.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Corpay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.68 billion 2.42 $382.00 million $0.73 68.73 Corpay $4.53 billion 5.11 $1.07 billion $15.04 21.98

Corpay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 3.58% 21.21% 9.11% Corpay 23.62% 37.13% 6.76%

Summary

Corpay beats Fidelity National Information Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

