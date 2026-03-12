Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

