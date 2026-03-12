Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.50.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 98.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Enpro has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

