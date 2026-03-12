MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLKN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MLKN

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.13 million. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.