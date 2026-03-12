Sky Quarry Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 16th (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Shares of Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. The 1-8 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 15th.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYQ opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.68. Sky Quarry has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sky Quarry in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sky Quarry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Quarry

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Quarry stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,249,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.51% of Sky Quarry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sky Quarry

(Get Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses. We have developed a process for separating oil from oily sands and other oil-bearing solids utilizing a proprietary solvent which we refer to as our ECOSolv technology or the ECOSolv process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.