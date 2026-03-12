TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Up 348.3% in February

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,394 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the February 12th total of 4,995 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. is a special purpose issuer affiliated with TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. Established to raise capital for TPG’s diversified investment platform, the partnership draws on TPG’s experience in private equity, growth equity, real estate and credit. While TPG Operating Group II, L.P. itself does not manage investment funds directly, it serves as the issuing entity for debt securities used by TPG’s broader corporate and investment structure.

In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.

