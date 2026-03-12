Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,342 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.48% of Brixmor Property Group worth $125,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,813,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,747,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,219,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 272,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

