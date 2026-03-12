Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 1,411,665 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1,195.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411,665 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $164,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,263.27. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.