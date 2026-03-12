Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

