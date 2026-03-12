Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.53.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $352.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $594.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

