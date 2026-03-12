Greenhouse Funds LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Greenhouse Funds LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,060 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $62,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Astera Labs by 94.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,027.48. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,863,615.59. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,069. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.