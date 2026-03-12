Greenhouse Funds LLLP Sells 46,989 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,989 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 6,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Saia by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $341.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $430.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.47.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,478.40. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. This trade represents a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

