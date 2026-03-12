IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC is Pertento Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. IES comprises 8.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in IES were worth $71,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in IES by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 157.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $442.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.42. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $537.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.68.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total transaction of $1,596,335.39. Following the sale, the director owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,233,025.77. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Michael Allen sold 700 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.95, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,829.10. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,359 shares of company stock worth $10,957,505 over the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IES

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

