Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Lowered by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM?4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next?gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP

Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM?4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next?gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long?term growth expectations. Broadcom’s AI momentum could be far from over (MarketBeat)

Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium?term sentiment. RBC Lifts Broadcom Price Target

Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium?term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single?day drivers. AI Titans at GTC 2026 (247WallSt)

Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single?day drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data.

Short?interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data. Negative Sentiment: Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross?margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top?line AI guidance. Broadcom margin and memory-price discussion (MarketBeat)

Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross?margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top?line AI guidance. Negative Sentiment: Peer strength (Marvell’s big beat and aggressive guidance) highlights competition in custom silicon and could cap near?term upside as investors rotate among top AI infrastructure names. Marvell’s big earnings win (MarketBeat)

Broadcom stock opened at $341.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

