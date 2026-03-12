SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,704 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,050,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 513,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 400,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $750 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $50.60.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.