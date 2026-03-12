22,471 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 392,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%

VEEV opened at $186.96 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.13 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Stories

