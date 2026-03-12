Pertento Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,431,188 Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,431,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,542,000. Enviri accounts for 5.1% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,706,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,604,000. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities raised Enviri to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enviri in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Enviri Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE NVRI opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Enviri Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

