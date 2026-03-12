Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,754 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,221.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56. The stock has a market cap of $775.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade to Strong Buy (Zacks) highlights improved earnings outlook and could attract buyer interest. Read More.

Ongoing capital returns (dividend hikes, buyback program) remain a structural support for the share price and investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Business development in payments/AI: a new pact with Mirakl expands JPMorgan Payments’ product set in agentic/AI commerce, supporting fee growth in payments. Read More.

Business development in payments/AI: a new pact with Mirakl expands JPMorgan Payments’ product set in agentic/AI commerce, supporting fee growth in payments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts upgraded Oracle (ORCL) — shows active analyst flow but is primarily about ORCL rather than JPM’s fundamentals. Read More.

JPMorgan analysts upgraded Oracle (ORCL) — shows active analyst flow but is primarily about ORCL rather than JPM’s fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s internal market calls (warning of a possible S&P 500 correction) increase caution among investors but are a macro outlook rather than a firm?specific loss. Read More.

JPMorgan’s internal market calls (warning of a possible S&P 500 correction) increase caution among investors but are a macro outlook rather than a firm?specific loss. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan has marked down software?loan collateral and is curbing lending to private?credit groups are the main near?term negative catalyst — this raises concerns about asset?management revenue, potential forced redemptions across private?credit funds, and broader sector stress. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan has marked down software?loan collateral and is curbing lending to private?credit groups are the main near?term negative catalyst — this raises concerns about asset?management revenue, potential forced redemptions across private?credit funds, and broader sector stress. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets (CNBC, MarketWatch, TipRanks) report JPM is tightening borrowing capacity for private?credit firms after the markdowns — that amplification of redemption and liquidity pressure is weighing on the stock today. Read More.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

