Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $77,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDY opened at $655.52 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Recommended Stories

