Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $25.32 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $25,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 62,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 89,250 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.05. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $204.90 and a 1-year high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.20.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

