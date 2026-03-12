Crux Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Crux Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and stronger guidance: Oracle posted Q3 revenue of $17.19B and adjusted EPS $1.79 (beat), raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B and gave Q4 EPS guidance of $1.96–2.00 — a clear catalyst for the rally. PR Newswire

Q3 beat and stronger guidance: Oracle posted Q3 revenue of $17.19B and adjusted EPS $1.79 (beat), raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B and gave Q4 EPS guidance of $1.96–2.00 — a clear catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI/cloud momentum: Cloud revenue surged ~44% (OCI infrastructure +84%), and remaining performance obligations/backlog jumped to ~$553B — bolstering investors’ view that Oracle is capturing durable AI infrastructure demand. PR Newswire

AI/cloud momentum: Cloud revenue surged ~44% (OCI infrastructure +84%), and remaining performance obligations/backlog jumped to ~$553B — bolstering investors’ view that Oracle is capturing durable AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Street response: Multiple firms upgraded ratings or raised targets (e.g., JPMorgan upgraded to overweight), and analysts broadly raised estimates — supporting further upside and heavier trading/option activity. Seeking Alpha

Street response: Multiple firms upgraded ratings or raised targets (e.g., JPMorgan upgraded to overweight), and analysts broadly raised estimates — supporting further upside and heavier trading/option activity. Neutral Sentiment: TikTok US stake disclosure: A filing values Oracle’s stake in the U.S. TikTok JV at roughly $2B — a modest non-core asset signal that has limited immediate earnings impact but affects overall asset mix. Reuters

TikTok US stake disclosure: A filing values Oracle’s stake in the U.S. TikTok JV at roughly $2B — a modest non-core asset signal that has limited immediate earnings impact but affects overall asset mix. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (record Apr 9) — supports income investors but is not the main driver of the rally. MarketBeat / Earnings Release

Dividend declared: Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (record Apr 9) — supports income investors but is not the main driver of the rally. Negative Sentiment: Heavy capex & cash-flow pressure: Oracle is executing a multiyear ~$50B AI/data-center buildout; free cash flow has turned sharply negative in the near term (reports cite a large cash burn), which raises financing and execution risks. Fortune

Heavy capex & cash-flow pressure: Oracle is executing a multiyear ~$50B AI/data-center buildout; free cash flow has turned sharply negative in the near term (reports cite a large cash burn), which raises financing and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions tied to prior disclosure periods (lead-plaintiff deadlines forthcoming) — legal risk that can distract management and create potential liabilities. Newsfile / Rosen Law

Shareholder litigation: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions tied to prior disclosure periods (lead-plaintiff deadlines forthcoming) — legal risk that can distract management and create potential liabilities. Negative Sentiment: Project setbacks and financing questions: Reports note at least one canceled/paused data-center expansion with OpenAI and ongoing scrutiny over debt levels — these items keep execution and financing risk on the table despite strong bookings. InsiderMonkey

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.77.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.04. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 68.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

