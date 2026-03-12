Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,093 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.64% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $78,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,335,000 after acquiring an additional 485,401 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 106,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 608,877.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.86 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

