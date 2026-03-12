American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stake Increased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 486,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 43.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

