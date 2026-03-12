Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,687 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,025,000 after buying an additional 626,160 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -230.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

