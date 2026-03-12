Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 118.8% in February

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,793 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the February 12th total of 41,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Billerud AB has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

