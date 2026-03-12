Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 79,300 Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. $SPEGU

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPEGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEGU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,561,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Pegasus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silver Pegasus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000.

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SPEGU opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Profile

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPEGU, the company raises capital through an initial public offering of units, with the net proceeds held in a trust account until a qualifying business combination is completed.

The company’s management team brings experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory services.

