Legal & General Group Plc Buys 126,276 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.90% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $292,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,283.70. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,809 shares of company stock worth $1,426,138 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

