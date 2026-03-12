SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 10,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.