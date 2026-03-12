Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 245,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

