JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Stock Position Lifted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 2.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1538 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

