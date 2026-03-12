Theleme Partners LLP Acquires 122,525 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 11.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 1.15% of TransUnion worth $186,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.