NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

NEE opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

