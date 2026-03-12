White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

