SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,765 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,384,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,178,000 after buying an additional 206,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $328.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $326.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.80 and its 200 day moving average is $298.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,000. This represents a 36.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

