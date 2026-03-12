G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to -0.400–0.300 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.57 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $771.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.98 million. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

