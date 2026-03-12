ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,974 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the February 12th total of 1,964 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REIT opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.