Short Interest in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP) Declines By 44.9%

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,180 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 12th total of 101,940 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of QTOP opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

