Sapna Shah Acquires 17,900 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £15,036.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.5%
SUPR stock opened at GBX 83 on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 71.48 and a one year high of GBX 89.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Identified c.£500m of potential grocery assets that could expand the portfolio and future rent income, supporting growth prospects. Supermarket Income REIT identifies £500m of potential grocery assets (The Grocer)
- Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl joint?venture closing in on a £1bn value target — progress on the JV supports valuation optionality and balance sheet efficiency. Blue Owl JV nearing £1bn target (Property Week)
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a GBX 95 target, giving third?party support to the stock’s upside case. Broker rating: Stifel reaffirms buy (Digital Look)
- Positive Sentiment: Retail coverage highlights a high yield (c.7.5%) and the REIT’s defensive grocery exposure — a draw for income investors. Article on yield and defensive case (Yahoo Finance)
- Neutral Sentiment: PDMR notification filed (insider disclosure) — investors should check the filing for buy/sell details; the alert itself is informational until trade direction is clear. PDMR notification (Moneyweb)
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and slide deck published (EPS GBX 2.70 for the quarter; net margin high but ROE modest) — useful for modelling cash flow and dividend cover. Quarterly results & slide deck (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/media mentions and a sector roundup video that include SUPR — raises visibility but no new financial detail. Sector roundup video (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Interim results show lower H1 EPS despite rent growth — headline profit weakness is a short?term negative for sentiment and raises questions on costs, interest or other one?offs. Lower H1 EPS despite rent growth (Sharecast)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses calling the interim profit “poor” underline that earnings underperformance could cap near?term upside until evidence of earnings recovery appears. Poor interim profit coverage (SharePrices)
- Negative Sentiment: Company’s unaudited interim results released — contains the detailed numbers backing the weaker headline EPS and should be reviewed for guidance, rent collection, and covenant metrics. Unaudited interim results (Moneyweb)
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.
The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.
