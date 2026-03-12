Sapna Shah Acquires 17,900 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £15,036.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.5%

SUPR stock opened at GBX 83 on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 71.48 and a one year high of GBX 89.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.

Key Supermarket Income REIT News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Supermarket Income REIT this week:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

