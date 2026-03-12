Insider Selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Sells $19,472.34 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $19,472.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 76,918 shares in the company, valued at $847,636.36. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $36,495.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 1,492 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $17,754.80.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $883.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

