Insider Selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Sells $19,472.34 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $19,472.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 76,918 shares in the company, valued at $847,636.36. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 5th, Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $36,495.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 1,492 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $17,754.80.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $883.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.