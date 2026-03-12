Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SKBL) Short Interest Down 49.0% in February

Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 304,053 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 12th total of 596,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Skyline Builders Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKBL opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Skyline Builders Group has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Get Skyline Builders Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skyline Builders Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Builders Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Skyline Builders Group during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Builders Group during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Builders Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Builders Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000.

About Skyline Builders Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Builders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Builders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.