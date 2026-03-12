997,583 Shares in Sify Technologies Limited $SIFY Purchased by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,000. Sify Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned 1.38% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited is an India?based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP?MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

